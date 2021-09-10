Hagen Am Teutoburger Wald (Germany), 09/09/2021.- Jessica von Bredow-Werndl of Germany riding TSF Dalera BB celebrates winning the gold medal after the Dressage Grand Prix Special Individual competition during the FEI Dressage European Championship in Hagen am Teutoburger Wald, Germany, 09 September 2021. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Hagen Am Teutoburger Wald (Germany), 09/09/2021.- (L-R) Isabell Werth of Germany (silver) Jessica von Bredow-Werndl of Germany (gold) and Cathrine Dufour of Denmark (bronce) celebrates after the Dressage Grand Prix Special Individual competition during the FEI Dressage European Championship in Hagen am Teutoburger Wald, Germany, 09 September 2021. (Dinamarca, Alemania) EFE/EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Germany's Jessica Von Bredow-Werndl and her mare TSF Dalera BB are having the best season of their career, as they just added an individual victory in the Grand Prix Special to their three golds at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and team gold in the European Dressage Championship.

In Hagen, Germany, Von Bredow-Werndl competed in the last spot, allowing her to know what all her rivals had done, especially compatriot Isabell Werth, who together with Weihegold Old had set a score of 81.702%.

Thus, the world number one needed to repeat a performance like the previous day in the team event and go above 80 percentage points; a barrier that despite a couple of failures in the short step and in one of the diagonals she beat with a score of 84.271%.

Werth, with silver won medal number 26 in the European championships.

In third position, the Danish rider Cathrine Dufour finished with the 'Bohemian', who surprised another favorite, Britain's Charlotte Dujardin with 'Gio', to win the bronze by 81.079% to 79.787%.

Two other participants from Great Britain, Charlotte Fry and Carl Hester, and two Swedish riders, Juliette Ramel and Therese Nilshagen, completed the list of 8 athletes who will receive a financial award for their results.

The top 15 finishers in this individual program will participate on Saturday in the Grand Prix Freestyle, capping off six days of exciting competition. EFE

