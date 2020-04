A health worker wearing an overall and a protective mask perform a swab test of a motorist sitting in his car in Pozzuoli near Naples, Italy, 16 April 2020. EFE/EPA/CIRO FUSCO

A health worker wearing an overall and a protective mask perform a swab test of a motorist sitting in his car in Pozzuoli near Naples, Italy, 16 April 2020. EFE/EPA/CIRO FUSCO

EU Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen speaks during a one day plenary session of European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, 16 April 2020. EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

The European Commission's president, Ursula von der Leyen, on Thursday apologized to Italy on behalf of the European Union for not reacting quickly enough when Rome alerted the bloc to its unfolding coronavirus emergency.

“Yes, it is true that no one was really ready for this,” she told the European Parliament in Brussels. EFE-EPA

lzu/jt