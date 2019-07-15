Ursula von der Leyen the nominated President of the European Commission gives a press briefing following a meeting of Political groups Presidents at European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, 10 July 2019. EFE/EPA/FILE/OLIVIER HOSLET

German politician Ursula Von der Leyen is banking on a majority backing in the European Parliament if she is to secure one of the bloc's most coveted roles, the president of the European Commission.

With a speech in one hand and a calculator in the other, the German defense minister and ally of Chancellor Angela Merkel needs at least 374 of the 747 MEPs currently with voting rights in the chamber in Strasbourg, eastern France.

The 60-year-old is due to appear in the chamber at 9 am on Tuesday to lead a debate with MEPs before a voting process that starts at 6 pm. Results are expected an hour later.

Only three of the seven political groups in the European Parliament have openly set out their voting intention, with the center-right European People's Party, with 182 seats, certain to back one of its own.

The Greens and United Left have both said they would oppose Von der Leyen's nomination.

The key, therefore, lies with the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats (S&D, 153 seats) and the liberal Renew Europe (108 seats). Both entities wrote to Von der Leyen asking for more guarantees in her vision for the Commission.

She replied on Monday with assurances on Brexit, climate change, salaries and gender equality. The S&D and Renew Europe are expected to respond in the coming hours.

The heads of state and government agreed to share out the EU's major positions between the EPP, the S&D and Renew Europe, but some of the profiles of the nominees have disgruntled socialists in the chamber.

It is likely that voting intentions will fall down national lines.

The German SPD, for example, could vote against Von der Leyen, a domestic political foe, while Spain's PSOE could back her.

Liberal parties have requested that the new Commission takes a more strict line on defending fundamental European Union values and suggested that Margrethe Vestager, the Danish politician and Commissioner for Competition, replace socialist Frans Timmermans, currently a vice-president of the Commission.

Von der Leyen has previously assured the S&D that Timmermans would keep his post.

In her letter to Renew Europe, Von der Leyen was a little ambiguous about how she would go about that challenge and suggested there would be two vice-presidents, even though only one would be able to step into her shoes in case of absence.

The European Conservatives and Reformists and the far-right Identity and Democracy, both with relatively minor standings in the Parliament, could also scupper smooth proceedings.

Identity and Democracy, which brings together Matteo Salvini's League Party and Marine Le Pen's National Rally (RN), formerly the National Front (FN), is likely to vote against Von der Leyen.

Should the candidate fail to shore up enough support from MEPs, the EU's member states will have to organize an extraordinary summit to propose a new nominee, something unheard of the in EU's history. EFE-EPA

