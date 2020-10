A handout photograph released by the UK Parliament shows Britain's Speaker of the House Lindsay Hoyle (C) and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (C-L) during Prime Ministers Questions in the House of Commons Chamber in London, Britain, 30 September 2020. EFE/EPA/JESSICA TAYLOR / UK PARLIAMENT

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen addresses media on the second day of a European Union (EU) summit at The European Council Building in Brussels on October 2, 2020. EFE/EPA/JOHN THYS

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and the United Kingdom’s prime minister Boris Johnson are set to hold a video call Saturday to discuss Brexit after the latest round of negotiations failed to bridge divergences.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph newspaper before the meeting, Johnson insisted he was optimistic about an agreement if everyone used “common sense and looks at the deal that is there to be done.” EFE-EPA

jug-jt/ah