Ursula von der Leyen launched a final charm offensive Tuesday with a speech setting out her agenda should MEPs confirm her ascent to the Commission presidency, announcing ambitious plans to make Europe carbon neutral by 2050 and touching on other major topics like Brexit and gender equality.

Addressing lawmakers in the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, the German Christian-democrat tried to appeal to all the political families in the chamber and called for cooperation as she needs an absolute majority in order to replace Jean-Claude Juncker in one of the EU's most coveted roles.

She said: "If we are to go down the European path, we must first discover unity. If we are united on the inside, nobody will divide us from the outside.

"If we close the gaps between us, we can turn tomorrow's challenges into tomorrow's opportunities."

Von der Leyen, currently Germany's defense minister and a political ally of Chancellor Angela Merkel, announced ambitious plans to make Europe the first carbon-neutral continent by 2050.

"I would put forward a Green Deal for Europe in my first 100 days of office," she said, adding that there would also be mechanisms to compensate industry that is damaged by environmentalist policies. "What is good for our planet must also be good for our people."

She promised that she would also staff the Commission college with a 50-50 make up of men and women.

Broaching another major topic that has dogged the EU in recent years, Von der Leyen said she would modernize the bloc's migration policy, blending humane treatment of migrants with efforts to stem irregular migration and tackle human trafficking.

She said the Mediterranean Sea has become the deadliest border in the world.

"At sea, there is a duty to save lives," she said. "The EU needs humane borders, we must save, but saving alone is not enough."

Von der Leyen, a member of the center-right European People's Party, said she would be in favor of extending Brexit negotiations if necessary.

Her speech looked to appease the main political groupings in the chamber, specifically the Socialists and Democrats (S&D) and the liberal Renew Europe.

The S&D's group leader, Spaniard Iratxe García, said the Spitzenkandidaten appeared to be moving "in the right direction" although would need to offer further assurances that she would deliver for citizens' needs and for the bloc's youth population.

Danish politician Margrethe Vestager, the EU's competition commissioner and Renew Europe member, tweeted in support of Von der Leyen while both the United Left and the far-right Identity and Democracy party said they would vote against her.

The Greens' own Commission hopeful, fellow German Ska Keller, said: "Nice speech by Von der Leyen. But beyond nice words, nothing concrete on: climate, sea rescue, rule of law, lead candidates. How exactly is she planning to put the words into action? Concrete proposals would have been good."

MEPs are expected to cast their votes at around 6 pm local time, with results expected an hour later.

Should the candidate fail to shore up enough support from MEPs, the EU's member states will have to organize an extraordinary summit to propose a new nominee, something unheard of the in EU's history. EFE-EPA

