Kyiv (Ukraine), 11/06/2022.- President of EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen giving her statement after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, Ukraine, 11 June 2022. Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Kyiv for a working visit to meet with top officials and express their support for Ukraine amid the Russian invasion. (Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday praised Ukraine’s spirit and determination during a visit to Kyiv ahead of the European Commission’s assessment of Ukraine’s application to become a candidate for European Union membership.

Speaking at a press conference alongside Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Von der Leyen said she “was deeply touched and humbled by the strength” Ukrainian had shown and were continuing to display as they “courageously defend their country” against the Russian invading forces.

“I highly appreciate the enormous efforts and the determination of Ukraine in this (EU candidacy) process,” von der Leyen said.

“The people of Ukraine have proven incredible strength, motivation and stamina.”

