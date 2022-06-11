Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday praised Ukraine’s spirit and determination during a visit to Kyiv ahead of the European Commission’s assessment of Ukraine’s application to become a candidate for European Union membership.
Speaking at a press conference alongside Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Von der Leyen said she “was deeply touched and humbled by the strength” Ukrainian had shown and were continuing to display as they “courageously defend their country” against the Russian invading forces.
“I highly appreciate the enormous efforts and the determination of Ukraine in this (EU candidacy) process,” von der Leyen said.
“The people of Ukraine have proven incredible strength, motivation and stamina.”
(...)