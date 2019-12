Crowds gather at Mrs Macquarie's Chair ahead of the New Year's Eve fireworks display in Sydney, Australia, 31 December 2019. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS

A smoke ceremony welcoming visitors to Gadigal land is performed on vessel Tribal Warrior in Sydney Harbour during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Australia, 31 December 2019. EFE/EPA/STEVEN SAPHORE

A burnt-out residence is seen in Sarsfield, East Gippsland, Victoria, Australia, 31 December 2019. EFE/EPA/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A gas tank sits next to a burnt-out vehicle at a destroyed property in Sarsfield, East Gippsland, Victoria, Australia, 31 December 2019. EFE/EPA/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A handout photo made available by the State Government of Victoria on 31 December 2019 shows a firefighting helicopter tackling a bushfire near Bairnsdale in Victoria's East Gippsland region, Australia. EFE/EPA/STATE GOVERNMENT OF VICTORIA

Uncontained and deadly bushfires ravaging swathes of southeastern Australia on Tuesday claimed the lives of two people and forced thousands of others to seek refuge on beaches as the country struggles to cope with its worst fire crisis in decades.

Hundreds of out-of-control fires continue to present a major threat to communities in New South Wales and Victoria. EFE-EPA