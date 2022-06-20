The arrival of cool weather in Spain following a sweltering early heatwave has helped to stabilize a wildfire of record-breaking dimensions that ravaged swathes of land in the Sierra de la Culebra, home to one of Europe’s largest populations of wolves.

The blaze has scorched an estimated 300 square kilometers of land, an area comparable to the Maldives, making it the largest wildfire on record in Spain after a 2004 blaze that devoured 297 square kilometers in Huelva province.

Cooler weather moving in from the Atlantic since Sunday has dropped temperatures across Spain following a week-long heatwave that pushed the mercury upwards of 40C (104F) in some regions.

