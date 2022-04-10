France's far-right party 'Reconquete!' leader and candidate to the 2022 presidential election Eric Zemmour gestures during a campaign rally in Paris, France, 07 April 2022. EFE-EPA/IAN LANGSDON

A French citizen casts his vote for the first round of the French Presidential Elections at the Lycee Francais International in Hong Kong, China, 10 April 2022. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

French voters headed to polling stations Sunday morning for the first round of the presidential race that pits incumbent President Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen closely against each other.

There are 12 candidates in the fray for the election with 48.8 million eligible voters.

If none of the candidates gets more than 50 percent votes, the two top contestants will go for the second round on Apr.24.

President Macron and Le Pen are widely expected to head for a runoff since no French presidential candidate has won in the first round under the current system. EFE