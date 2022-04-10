French voters headed to polling stations Sunday morning for the first round of the presidential race that pits incumbent President Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen closely against each other.
There are 12 candidates in the fray for the election with 48.8 million eligible voters.
If none of the candidates gets more than 50 percent votes, the two top contestants will go for the second round on Apr.24.
President Macron and Le Pen are widely expected to head for a runoff since no French presidential candidate has won in the first round under the current system. EFE