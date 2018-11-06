Voters head toward a polling place at Trinity United Methodist Church in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 6, 2018. EPA- EFE/RICK MUSACCHIO

A sign telling people where they can vote in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Nov. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/BASTIAAN SLABBERS

Voters cast ballots at a polling place in Hialeah, Florida, during the US midterm elections on Nov. 6, 2018. EPA- EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

Voters are heading to the polls Tuesday across the United States for midterm elections, with all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and a third of the 100 seats in the Senate up for grabs.

Polling places in several states on the Eastern Seaboard, including New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Maine, were the first to open.

Other states will open their polling places over the next few hours depending on their time zone.

In 36 of the 50 states, voters will be electing governors.

Political observers consider the elections a referendum on President Donald Trump's administration.

Trump, who will complete his second year in the White House in January, has campaigned non-stop in the midterm elections, focusing on states where his Republican Party has a chance to pick up seats, especially in the US Senate.

The president has touted his administration's economic policies, which have resulted in strong economic growth, record job creation and low unemployment.

Historically, the party in power has lost seats in Congress in the midterm elections.