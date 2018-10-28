A woman accompanied by a wire-haired dachshund votes during the Hesse state elections at a polling station in Giessen, Germany, 28 October 2018. EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

An election worker holds a ballot paper in front of a container with cookies during the Hesse state elections at a polling station in Lich near Giessen, Germany, 28 October 2018. EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH

A voter casts his ballot during the Hesse state elections at a polling station in Giessen, Germany, 28 October 2018. EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Voters were heading to the poles in the western German state of Hesse on Sunday in a regional election in which the Christian Democratic Union of the federal chancellor and Social Democratic Party were widely expected to lose out on votes.

Almost 4.4 million people were eligible to vote in order to decide who would govern the federal state for the next five years. Hesse has a population of 6.2 million and is home to Germany's financial powerhouse, Frankfurt.

The regional election was considered a bellwether for the fragile ruling national coalition, made up of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative bloc and the Social Democratic Party.

The latest polls predict the CDU, which governed along with the Greens in the last legislature, could suffer a blow and take a fall of more than 10 percentage points compared to the last election, to end with 28 percent of the vote.

The SPD could take 20 percent, according to polls, almost 11 points less than in 2013, while the Greens could gain nine points and claim 20 percent.

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) was expected to take around 12 percent of the vote, almost eight points more than in 2013.

The Left and Free Democratic Party would each take eight percent, according to polls.