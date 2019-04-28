Left-wing coalition 'Unidas Podemos' (United We Can) candidate and leader of Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, addresses the media after casting his vote during general elections at a polling station in Galapagar, Madrid, Spain, Apr. 28, 2019. EPA/Angel Diaz

Nuns arrive to vote during the general elections at a polling station in Salamanca, Spain, Apr. 28, 2019. E EPA/J.M. GARCIA

Spanish Prime Minister and Secretary General of Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE), Pedro Sanchez (C), and his wife Begona Gomez (L) leave after voting during general elections at polling station in the location of Pozuelo de Alarcon, Madrid, Spain, Apr. 28, 2019. EPA/EMILIO NARANJO

Voters headed to polling stations on Sunday for Spain’s third general election in four years where the incumbent Socialist Party was predicted to secure the most seats in Parliament but fall short of a ruling majority and the far-right newcomer party Vox anticipated to make a breakthrough.

The first of the political leaders from the country’s 36.9 million registered voters to head to his local station was Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, leader of the Socialist Party, who turned up at 9.20 am.

"I want Spaniards to send a clear message so that there is a good parliamentary majority that is sufficiently big for it to permit four years of stability, calm and serenity during which we can take on the great advances that our country needs, in social justice, in national harmony and in cleaning up politics. This is a day that opens the doors to the future of Spain," he said as he emerged from the station in Madrid’s leafy northwestern suburb of Pozuelo de Alarcon with his wife.

Polling stations had opened at 9.00 am throughout the country where voters were set to elect their 350 lawmaking representatives in the lower chamber of Parliament, called the Congress of Deputies, and 208 in the Senate, the upper chamber.

Polling stations in the Canary Islands, out in the Atlantic Ocean southwest of the continent of Europe, would open, and close, one hour after those on the mainland because local time there is an hour behind the rest of the country.

The next political leader to be seen at a polling station was Pablo Iglesias, leader of Podemos, a grassroots, direct-democracy party that was founded in 2014 and rose to power in the aftermath of Spain’s financial crisis as a protest movement against corruption and inequality.

“Let's hope participation is very high, Spaniards need to have their voice heard,” he said after emerging from his local station in the northwestern suburb of Galapagar at 9.45.

The general election was called in February by Sánchez after Catalan separatists linked up with right-wing opposition parties to reject his government’s budget for 2019.

"Polling day has begun and is developing with absolute normality," said Isabel Goicoechea, Deputy Secretary of State for Spain’s Interior Ministry.

She said there were 60,038 electoral booths located at 23,196 polling stations across the country.

Although some 90,000 police and security forces were on duty, no disturbances had either been reported nor were expected, she said.

She added that 374 journalists from 80 media had been accredited of which 44 were Spanish and 36 foreign, from 20 different countries.

Polls were due to close at 8.00 pm, with the last stations to remain open being in the Canary Islands.

