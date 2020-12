Incumbent president of Central African Republic (CAR) Faustin-Archange Touadera (C) speaks to media after casting his ballot in the presidential and legislative elections at the Lycee Boganda polling station in Bangui, Central African Republic, 27 December 2020. EFE/EPA/ADRIENNE SURPRENANT

Men from Central African Republic (CAR) cast their ballots in the presidential and legislative elections at the Lycee Boganda polling station in Bangui, Central African Republic, 27 December 2020. EFE/EPA/ADRIENNE SURPRENANT

A man from Central African Republic (CAR) casts his ballot in the presidential and legislative elections at the Lycee Boganda polling station in Bangui, Central African Republic, 27 December 2020. EFE/EPA/ADRIENNE SURPRENANT

United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) forces guard a polling station in Bangui, Central African Republic, 27 December 2020. EFE/EPA/ADRIENNE SURPRENANT

Polling stations opened in the Central African Republic on Sunday amid the spectre of violence and the threat of rebel groups advancing on the capital, Bangui.

Voters are being asked to choose a presidential candidate and 140 lawmakers. EFE-EPA

