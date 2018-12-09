Supporters of Armenian opposition leader and newly-elected Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan celebrate in the Republic Square in Yerevan, Armenia, May 8, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/HAYK BAGHDASARYAN

Polling stations in Armenia opened at 8 am Sunday for early parliamentary elections which the interim prime minister's My Step alliance is expected to win.

Pre-election surveys and experts have unanimously predicted that Nikol Pashinyan's My Step will win an absolute parliamentary majority.

The second most popular party, according to forecasts, is expected to be the Prosperous Armenia party led by businessman Gagik Tsarukyan.

Some 2.7 million citizens have been called to the polls to elect members of the National Assembly from candidates fielded by 11 parties and alliances.

Bright Armenia, We Alliance and the ruling Republican Party could also exceed the 5 percent threshold needed to enter the Assembly.

The Republicans, who have controlled the Armenian Parliament for 20 years, fell after a popular revolt led by Pashinyan, who in April forced the resignation of the then-prime Minister and Republican leader, Serge Sargsyan.

Pashinyan had called for early elections so that the Assembly's composition could reflect the country's new political landscape.

According to local legislation, irrespective of the percentage achieved by the Pashinyan alliance, its members will not receive more than two-thirds of the seats in the new Legislature, where at least three political parties must be present.

The Armenian elections will be supervised by more than 20,000 local and international observers.

Preliminary results are expected from Sunday night through Monday.