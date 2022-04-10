A French citizen casts his vote for the first round of the French Presidential Elections at the Lycee Francais International in Hong Kong, China, 10 April 2022. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Henin Beaumont (France), 10/04/2022.- Marine Le Pen, candidate for the far-right Rassemblement National (RN) party, arrives to cast her ballot in the presidential elections at a polling station in Henin-Beaumont, northern France, 10 April 2022. Twelve candidates are running in the first round of the French presidential elections on 10 April. The run-off is scheduled for 24 April 2022. (Elecciones, Francia) EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Le Touquet (France), 10/04/2022.- French President and candidate for re-election Emmanuel Macron leaves the polling station in the first round of the French presidential elections in Le Touquet, France, 10 April 2022. Twelve candidates are running in the first round of the French presidential elections on 10 April. The run-off is scheduled for 24 April 2022. (Elecciones, Francia) EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

Le Touquet (France), 10/04/2022.- French President and centrist presidential candidate for re-election Emmanuel Macron waves as he departs after voting for the first round of the presidential election, in Le Touquet, Northern France, 10 April 2022. Polls opened across France for the first round of the country'Äôs presidential election, where up to 48 million eligible voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. President Emmanuel Macron is seeking a second five-year term, with a strong challenge from the far right. (Elecciones, Francia) EFE/EPA/Thibault Camus / POOL MAXPPP OUT

French voters were casting their ballots on Sunday in the first round of a presidential election pitting incumbent president Emmanuel Macron against far-right candidate Marine Le Pen.

There are a total of 12 candidates in the fray for the election with 48.8 million eligible voters.

If none of the candidates gets more than 50 percent of the vote, the two top will head to a second round on April 24.

Macron and Le Pen are widely expected to head to a runoff, since no French presidential candidate has won in the first round under the current system.

(...)