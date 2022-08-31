People effected by floods build on a road bank to stop flood water from breaching, in Jhuddo District, Sindh province, Pakistan, 30 August 2022. EFE-EPA/NADEEM KHAWAR

A handout satellite image made available by Maxar Technologies shows land before flooding in Gudpur, Pakistan, 04 April 2022 (Issued 30 August 2022). EFE-EPA/MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT: SATELLITE IMAGE 2022 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES -- THE WATERMARK MAY NOT BE REMOVED/CROPPED -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout satellite image made available by Maxar Technologies shows the effects of flooding in Gudpur, Pakistan, 30 August 2022. According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on 27 August, flash floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains have killed over 1,000 people across Pakistan since mid-June 2022. EFE-EPA/MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT: SATELLITE IMAGE 2022 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES -- THE WATERMARK MAY NOT BE REMOVED/CROPPED -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Hit by the worst floods in years with at least 1,100 deaths, Pakistan has for decades lived under the yoke of climatic disasters that have claimed tens of thousands of lives and inflicted incalculable economic losses.

The world's eighth most vulnerable country to climate change, according to Germanwatch's 2021 risk index, has been devastated by heavy monsoon rains, affecting 33 million people and causing losses worth $10 billion, said officials.

The country suffered its first devastating floods just a month after its independence in September 1947.

