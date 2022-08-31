Hit by the worst floods in years with at least 1,100 deaths, Pakistan has for decades lived under the yoke of climatic disasters that have claimed tens of thousands of lives and inflicted incalculable economic losses.
The world's eighth most vulnerable country to climate change, according to Germanwatch's 2021 risk index, has been devastated by heavy monsoon rains, affecting 33 million people and causing losses worth $10 billion, said officials.
The country suffered its first devastating floods just a month after its independence in September 1947.
(...)