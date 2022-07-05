Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi was visiting the Philippines on Tuesday and Wednesday in what is the first official visit by a senior foreign diplomat since Ferdinand Marcos Jr was sworn into office as Philippine president last week.
Newly appointed Philippine foreign minister Enrique Manalo, who will receive his Chinese counterpart, said in a statement that the visit would focus on “maintaining and building on the positive trend of relations" between China and the Philippines.
In a statement, the Chinese Embassy in the Philippines confirmed Wang's visit to Manila and said the official trip reflects the importance China places in its relationship with the Philippines.
(...)