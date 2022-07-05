Manila (Philippines), 04/07/2022.- Philippine President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr., delivers a speech during the Presidential Security Group (PSG) Change of Command ceremonies at Malacanang Palace grounds in Manila, Philippines, 04 July 2022. Marcos began conducting his first week of presidential duties following his inauguration on 30 June. (Filipinas) EFE/EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi was visiting the Philippines on Tuesday and Wednesday in what is the first official visit by a senior foreign diplomat since Ferdinand Marcos Jr was sworn into office as Philippine president last week.

Newly appointed Philippine foreign minister Enrique Manalo, who will receive his Chinese counterpart, said in a statement that the visit would focus on “maintaining and building on the positive trend of relations" between China and the Philippines.

In a statement, the Chinese Embassy in the Philippines confirmed Wang's visit to Manila and said the official trip reflects the importance China places in its relationship with the Philippines.

