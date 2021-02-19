On a hillside near their village in the east of the Yemeni capital Sanaa, women collect leaves from a creeper to feed their starving families.
People in the Bani al-Qallam village, some 100 km from Sanaa, have been mainly consuming leaves of local vines like ghulaf or Cyphostemma digitatum to escape starvation deaths by six years of war.
With around 2,500 inhabitants, Bani al-Qallam is one of the most neglected villages in the war-ravaged West Asian country.
People in the village of the tribal community have lost cattle and crops in the war that has raged in Yemen since 2015 between the Iran-aligned Houthis rebels and the internationally recognized government of the exiled President Abdu-Rabbeh Mansour Hadi.