Sana'a (Yemen), 18/02/2021.- Yemenis collect their neighbors' empty cooking gas cylinders before being resupplied at a neighborhood amid a cooking gas shortage, in Sana'a, Yemen, 18 February 2021. Yemen is experiencing a cooking gas shortage as the Houthis accuses the Saudi-led coalition of imposing a blockade on Yemen, preventing seizing cooking gas and fuel ships from entering the Red Sea port of Hodeidah. EFE/EPA/YAHYA ARHAB

Sana'a (Yemen), 17/02/2021.- Pro-Houthi soldiers ride a truck as they patrol in Sana'Äôa, Yemen, 17 February 2021. Yemen has been in the grip of an escalating fighting since late 2014 after the Houthis gained control of most of the northern part of Yemen and forced the Saudi-backed Yemeni government into exile. EFE/EPA/YAHYA ARHAB

A Yemeni child poses for a picture at a village in Sana'a, Yemen, 13 February 2021 (Issued in 15 February 2021). EPA-EFE/FILE/YAHYA ARHAB

A Yemeni child looks on at a village in Sana?a, Yemen, 13 February 2021 (Issued in 15 February 2021). EPA-EFE/FILE/YAHYA ARHAB

On a hillside near their village in the east of the Yemeni capital Sanaa, women collect leaves from a creeper to feed their starving families.

People in the Bani al-Qallam village, some 100 km from Sanaa, have been mainly consuming leaves of local vines like ghulaf or Cyphostemma digitatum to escape starvation deaths by six years of war.

With around 2,500 inhabitants, Bani al-Qallam is one of the most neglected villages in the war-ravaged West Asian country.

People in the village of the tribal community have lost cattle and crops in the war that has raged in Yemen since 2015 between the Iran-aligned Houthis rebels and the internationally recognized government of the exiled President Abdu-Rabbeh Mansour Hadi.