As a highly materialistic society with a taste for mindless consumerism, Hong Kong has recently found itself swept by a unique wave of conscious consumption, whereby citizens who support the pro-democracy movement make an effort to patronize businesses siding with the anti-government protesters and ditch those who are against it.

As the months-long movement continues to rage on, activists and their supporters are looking at building up a “yellow economic circle” – yellow as in “yellow ribbon,” the symbol for being pro-democracy and pro-protesters, as opposed to “blue ribbon," which represents the pro-government and pro-police lot. EFE-EPA