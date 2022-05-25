Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reacts after a play against the Phoenix Suns during the first half of the NBA basketball game between Phoenix Suns and the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center in San Francisco, California, USA, 30 March 2022. EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT[SHUTTERSTOCK OUT]

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, a widely respected voice in the NBA, launched an impassioned tirade against Republican senators following a massacre at a Texas elementary school in which 21 people were killed, including 19 children.

Kerr declined to discuss basketball during the Tuesday night press conference in Dallas, Texas, ahead of the Warriors’ playoff loss to the Mavericks and instead dedicated his focus to the shooting at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

“We have children murdered at school. When are we gonna do something?” a visibly emotional Kerr said at the press conference. “I’m so tired of getting up here and offering condolences to the devastated families that are out there. I’m sorry, but I’m tired of the moments of silence. Enough.”

He highlighted the fact that this was the third shooting in the United States in the last 10 days, following the murder of 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket on May 14 and the hate-fueled shooting at a Taiwanese church in California on May 15, which left one dead and five injured.

(...)