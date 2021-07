We are at the verge of abyss: Guterres urges immediate action on climate

By Arturo Larena and Carlos Gosch

Madrid, Jul 3 (EFE) – United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres warned the world is at the “verge of the abyss” regarding climate change and called for immediate action by countries, companies, banks and society as a whole.

In an exclusive interview with Efe, Guterres said it would be desirable to add the ecocide – destruction of the natural environment by deliberate human action – as a crime in the International Criminal Court.EFE

