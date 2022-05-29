US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to members of the media at Buffalo Niagara International Airport after attending the memorial service for mass shooting victim Ruth Whitfield in Buffalo, New York, USA, 28 May 2022. EFE-EPA/Malik Rainey / POOL

US Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff went to the street memorial / vigil on the corner of Jefferson & Landon after attending the memorial service for mass shooting victim Ruth Whitfield in Buffalo, New York, USA, 28 May 2022. EFE-EPA/Malik Rainey / POOL

US Vice President Kamala Harris Saturday made an impassioned appeal for a ban on assault weapons in the wake of two mass shootings, including a carnage at a Texas school that killed 19 children and two teachers earlier this week.

Harris attended the funeral of a victim of the May 14 shooting in Buffalo in a racist attack by a white supremacist at a supermarket.

“We are not sitting around, waiting to figure out what the solution looks like,” said Harris, speaking at the funeral for Ruth Whitfield, the oldest victim of the Buffalo shooting.

“We know what works on this. It includes – let us have an assault weapons ban.” EFE