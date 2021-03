The family, friends, and legal team of African-American George Floyd, who was allegedly killed by police officer Derek Chauvin in May last year, sought conviction of the accused on the eve of opening statements of the trial. EFE-EPA

'We need conviction,' family says before trial in George Floyd's death

The family, friends, and legal team of African-American George Floyd, who was allegedly killed by police officer Derek Chauvin in May last year, sought conviction of the accused on the eve of opening statements of the trial.

"(Chauvin) took the soul out of my brother's body, as he begged for his mama,” said the deceased's brother, Philonise Floyd, at the vigil organized Sunday in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

