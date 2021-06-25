An undated photo from Canada's National Center for Truth and Reconciliation shows indigenous children and religious staff posing outside Kamloops school in British Columbia, Canada. EFE FILE/ Nctr Canada /EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

'We won't stop until we find all our children': Canadian First Nations group

After the discovery in the last hours of 751 more unmarked graves at a former school in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan, an indigenous federation vowed Thursday to find the remaining thousands of children who disappeared in former government boarding schools.

The discovery of the graves on the grounds of the former Marieval Residential School comes a month after the remains of 215 children were found at another former government school in Kamloops, British Columbia.

Cowessess First Nation Chief Cadmus Delorme, said Thursday during a press conference that they began work with ground penetrating radar on June 2.

"As of yesterday, we have hit 751 unmarked graves" at the site of the former Marieval boarding school, Delorme said. "This is not a mass grave site. These are unmarked graves."