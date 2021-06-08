The global network is back online after an outage that affected major websites including Amazon, Reddit and the UK government, cloud computing provider Fastly said Tuesday in a statement.

“We identified a service configuration that triggered disruptions across our POPs globally and have disabled that configuration. Our global network is coming back online,” Fastly announced on Twitter.

The outage that affected Twitch, the Financial Times, the Guardian and the New York Times among other leading media outlets began at about 12 CET Tuesday and lasted around an hour.