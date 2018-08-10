Areas ravaged by the forest fire in the Monchique area, on the outskirts of the city of Silves, Algarve southern Portugal, 09 August 2018. EPA/LUIS FORRA

A view on a STOP sign in the areas ravaged by the forest fire in the Monchique area, Brejo, Algarve south of Portugal, 09 August 2018. EPA/FILIPE FARINHA

Areas ravaged by the forest fire in the Monchique area, Portela do Vento, Algarve south of Portugal, 09 August 2018. EPA/FILIPE FARINHA

A view on a child swings at the areas ravaged by the forest fire in the Monchique area, Brejo, Algarve south of Portugal, 09 August 2018. EPA/FILIPE FARINHA

A forest fire in southern Portugal that has been ravaging land for a week and left dozens of civilians injured has now been brought under control, authorities said Friday.

At least 41 people were injured in the fire that broke out last Friday in the mountainous area of Monchique amid particularly hot weather conditions.

"There is no risk of the fire leaving the area affected," a spokesperson for the National Authority for Civil Protection (ANPC), Patrícia Gaspar, told the press, though firefighting teams would remain on the ground, she added.

Members of the Portuguese Armed Forces would be relieving some 1,300 firefighters who were stationed in the hot-spots in the coming hours.

Weather forecasts were not conducive to the extinguishing efforts, with temperatures set to rise and humidity levels expected to drop, Gaspar said.

Over the course of the week, some 41 people have been injured, including a 72-year-old woman who sustained serious burns.

Of the 299 people forced to abandon their homes until Thursday, 41 were still displaced, but most were hoping to be able to return home Friday.

Though some homes had been damaged by the flames, it was still too soon to say how many were affected, according to the ANPC.

The authority could not yet give an estimation on how much land had been razed, though on the third day of the fire it was between 15,000-20,000 hectares.