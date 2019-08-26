Disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein arrives on Aug. 27, 2019, at a New York court for a hearing on his alleged crimes of sexual abuse, and where his jury trial, originally scheduled for Sept. 9, was postponed until January after the judge admitted new charges against him. EFE-EPA/James Keivom

The trial of disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein, whose alleged crimes of sexual abuse sparked the #MeToo movement, was postponed until January after the judge admitted new charges against him, Weinstein's defense team told the press.

The court case, scheduled to begin next Sept. 9, was delayed to give the Hollywood mogul's attorneys more time to prepare his defense against the new accusations brought this Monday by actress Annabella Sciorra, known for her role in "The Sopranos" series.

Sciorra alleges that Weinstein raped her in 1993.

Weinstein, who arrived at the courthouse handcuffed and escorted by his two attorneys, listened as Judge James Burke announced the accusations against him, to which the defendant entered a "not guilty" plea.

When his trial begins next January, Weinstein will face charges of rape in a Manhattan hotel in 2013 and of forcing non-consensual oral sex in 2006, filed by women who prefer to remain anonymous.

Judge Burke had at first tossed out Sciorra's testimony on grounds that she couldn't present charges because they had not been presented to a grand jury, for which the prosecution took her case to a grand jury to make sure the actress would get her day in court.

Monday's hearing comes a week after Weinstein's defense attorneys asked that the trial not be held in New York City, but rather moved to any other county of the state to guarantee a fair legal process, since they believe the media pressure could affect the jurors' judgment.

Weinstein was released after pleading "not guilty" and posting $1 million bail at a preliminary hearing in July 2018.

The 67-year-old Weinstein was fired from The Weinstein Company - the film company he co-founded - expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, abandoned by his wife and repudiated by colleagues amid the massive scandal, which erupted in late 2017.

The producer of Hollywood blockbusters such as "Pulp Fiction" and "Shakespeare in Love" has consistently denied all accusations of non-consensual sex.

The Weinstein scandal touched off a wave of sexual harassment accusations against other figures in Hollywood, as well as major media personalities, such as NBC television network star host Matt Lauer, who was fired after multiple women came forward, alleging that he engaged in improper behavior. EFE-EPA jfu/cd