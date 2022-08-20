The death toll from a flash flood in the western Chinese province of Qinghai rose to 23, state news agency Xinhua reported Saturday.
Eight people remain missing and 23 others classified as missing have been found, the agency reported.
(...)
Western China flood death toll hits 23
This file photo shows a woman wading through flooded waters in China. EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY/FILE
