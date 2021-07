A handout photo made available by the Indian Navy while doing the helicopter sortie on 23 July 2021 shows an aerial view of the Raigad district, Maharashtra, India, 23 July 2021. EFE/EPA/INDIAN NAVY HANDOUT

Indian officials announced on Saturday that at least 138 people have died as a result of accidents related to heavy rains and flooding in the state of Maharashtra, in western India, raising the death toll threefold in the past 24 hours.

The rains have affected several Maharashtra districts during the past week, especially the rural areas of Raigad and Konkan, where special rescue units have been dispatched to, according to Vijay Wadettiwar, relief and rehabilitation minister. EFE

igr/lv