Riga (Latvia), 24/02/2022.- A person holds a placard showing Vladimir Putin dressed as Adolf Hitler as people protest against Russia's military operation in Ukraine, outside the Russian Embassy in Riga, Latvia, 24 February 2022. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February. Country's President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the nation to announce the imposition of martial law. (Protestas, Letonia, Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/TOMS KALNINS

Russian people watch a special televised address by Russian President Vladimir Putin about authorising a special military operation in the Ukrainian Donbass region in Moscow, Russia, 24 February 2022. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Condemnation and solidarity: World reacts to Russia's Ukraine invasion

Western powers on Thursday strongly condemned Russian president Vladimir Putin after he ordered the military invasion of Ukraine.

Russian forces on Thursday morning entered Ukraine from the north, east and south, triggering fierce fighting on multiple fronts.

United States president Joe Biden condemned the “unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces,” blaming Putin for choosing “a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering.”

