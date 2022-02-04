Tom Brady, the greatest player in the history of American Football has officially announced his retirement. So what next? The answer is simple: earn money, lots of it. ARCHIVE-EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

Tom Brady, the greatest player in the history of American Football has officially announced his retirement. So what next? The answer is simple: earn money, lots of it.

At 44, Tom Brady is unquestionably the best quarterback in the history of the National Football League (NFL), leader in statistics such as passing yardage, assists, playoff wins, Super Bowl MVP and number of appearances in the Pro Bowl, the NFL's All-Star game.

But Brady, who played for the New England Patriots for 20 years and joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his last two seasons, has combined the field with a growing business empire that he can now fully exploit.

In his farewell message on Instagram, Brady put the spotlight on three companies he has created or helped set up: Autograph, Brady and TB12 Sports.

"The future is exciting. I'm fortunate to have co-founded incredible companies like Autograph, BRADY and TB12 Sports that I am excited to continue to help build and grow, but exactly what my days will look like will be a work-in-progress," the player said.

(...)