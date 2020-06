Kayleigh McEnany, White House press secretary, speaks during a news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 22 June 2020. EFE-EPA/Al Drago/POOL

President Donald Trump and his deputy, Mike Pence, did not know about an intelligence report that Russia allegedly offered money to Taliban fighters in exchange for killing foreign troops in Afghanistan, the White House said on Saturday.

“The United States receives thousands of intelligence reports a day, and they are subject to strict scrutiny,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement. EFE-EPA