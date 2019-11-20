The special adviser for Europe and Russia to Vice President Mike Pence, Jennifer Williams (L), and the director for European Affairs at the National Security Council, US Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman (R); finish their testimony before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence during the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington on 19 November 2019. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff questions the special adviser for Europe and Russia to Vice President Mike Pence, Jennifer Williams (not shown) during the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington on 19 November 2019. EFE/EPA/Jacquelyn Martin / POOL

The director for European Affairs at the National Security Council, US Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman testifies before the House Intelligence Committee during the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington on 19 November 2019. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Surprise, even astonishment, was what two current White House officials - Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and Jennifer Williams - said they felt when they learned of the "improper" and "unusual" demand made of Ukraine by President Donald Trump, a request that has unleashed the current impeachment investigation against him.

Saying he was concerned upon listening to the call live, Vindman said "Without hesitation, I knew I had to report this. It was inappropriate, it was improper for the president to demand an investigation into a political opponent."