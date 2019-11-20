Surprise, even astonishment, was what two current White House officials - Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and Jennifer Williams - said they felt when they learned of the "improper" and "unusual" demand made of Ukraine by President Donald Trump, a request that has unleashed the current impeachment investigation against him.
Saying he was concerned upon listening to the call live, Vindman said "Without hesitation, I knew I had to report this. It was inappropriate, it was improper for the president to demand an investigation into a political opponent."