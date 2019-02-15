US President Donald J. Trump speaks about border security and a $333 billion spending package to prevent a new government shutdown at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, on Feb. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

US President Donald J. Trump speaks about border security and a $333 billion spending package to prevent a new government shutdown at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, on Feb. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

US President Donald J. Trump speaks about border security and a $333 billion spending package to prevent a new government shutdown at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, on Feb. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

The White House said Friday that President Donald Trump plans to use around $8 billion to build a wall on the United States-Mexico border.

Of that total, just under $1.38 billion will come from a Homeland Security appropriations bill that Congress passed on Thursday, while the remaining $6.6 billion in funds will be shifted from other programs as part of executive actions and a national emergency declaration.

"With the declaration of a national emergency, the president will have access to roughly $8 billion worth of money that can be used to secure the southern border," acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney said.

Trump's plan is to use $3.5 billion from the Defense Department's military construction budget, $2.5 billion from that department's drug interdiction program and $600 million from the Treasury Department's drug forfeiture fund to supplement the funding approved by Congress.

Trump's pledge to build a wall to put a stop to illegal immigration is considered priority No. 1 by his core group of supporters and was a key element in his surprise victory in the 2016 presidential election.

Democrats, however, have blasted Trump's plans to move money around without congressional approval and say there is no emergency on the border.

Trump's fellow Republicans, meanwhile, say invoking an national emergency to build the wall would create a dangerous precedent.

A declaration of a national emergency would likely trigger a drawn-out legal battle.

The White House on Thursday confirmed that Trump would sign the budget bill that passed both the Republican-controlled Senate and Democrat-controlled House of Representatives by wide margins but also declare a national emergency, which will enable him to take money from other budgetary line items to finance wall construction.

"President Trump will sign the government funding bill, and as he has stated before, he will also take other executive action - including a national emergency - to ensure we stop the national security and humanitarian crisis at the border," White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement.

"The president is once again delivering on his promise to build the wall, protect the border and secure our great country," the statement added.

On Monday, congressional Republicans and Democrats reached a budget accord that included $1.375 billion to build about 88.5 kilometers (55 miles) of physical barriers (steel bollard fencing) on the US-Mexico border.

Trump, however, said that he was not pleased with the results of the negotiations.

He had suggested that if Congress did not give him the $5.7 billion he has been demanding to build a portion of border wall he would declare a national emergency.

A new partial government shutdown would occur if Trump were not to sign a $333 billion package of seven spending bills because funding for numerous government agencies is set to expire at 12.01 am on Saturday.

The previous shutdown resulted in the partial paralysis of about a quarter of the government for 35 days starting Dec. 22.

The shutdown affected some 800,000 of the 2.1 million federal workers; they were not able to collect their paychecks, although they did receive the pay that they were due after the government reopened.