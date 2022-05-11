A delivery worker in protective gear naps on the street amid the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown in Shanghai, China, 09 May 2022. EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

People in protective gear stand on the street amid the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown in Shanghai, China, 09 May 2022. EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Remarks by the director general of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Gebreyesus describing China’s ‘zero Covid’ strategy as unsustainable were censored in the Asian country Wednesday.

“When we talk about the zero Covid strategy, we don’t think that it’s sustainable considering the behavior of the virus now and what we anticipate in the future,” he told a press conference on Tuesday.

“We have discussed this issue with Chinese experts and we indicated that the approach will not be sustainable and considering the behavior of the virus, I think a shift will be very important,” he added.

(...)