A woman and two children wear face masks in Taipei, Taiwan, 22 January 2020. EFE/EPA/DAVID CHANG

A traveller wears a mask in the arrival hall of the Tokyo International Airport in Tokyo, Japan, 22 January 2020. EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

Gao Fu, the director general of China's Center for Disease Control and Prevention, speaks about prevention and control of the new coronavirus-related pneumonia during a press conference in Beijing, China, 22 January 2020. EFE/EPA/WU HONG

A passenger shows an illustration of the coronavirus on his mobile phone at Guangzhou airport in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, China, 23 January 2020. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

China places 3 cities on lockdown in bid to contain coronavirus spread

WHO: Coronavirus outbreak is not a global health emergency

The coronavirus outbreak is not yet a global health emergency, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday.

"I am not declaring a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) today,” Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Twitter.

"For the moment, WHO does not recommend any broader restrictions on travel or trade.