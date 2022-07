Indian health workers screen passengers arriving from high-risk countries for symptoms of the Monkeypox virus, as India reported the first case of Monkeypox in the WHO South-East Asia Region, at Chennai International Airport, in Chennai, India, 16 July 2022.EFE/EPA/IDREES MOHAMMED

An Indian health worker walks in front of a list of high-risk countries for the Monkeypox virus, as India reported the first case of Monkeypox in the WHO South-East Asia Region, at Chennai International Airport, in Chennai, India, 16 July 2022. EFE/EPA/IDREES MOHAMMED

The World Health Organization declared Saturday the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency of international concern as cases around the world surge rapidly.

“Monkeypox is an outbreak that has spread around the world rapidly, through new modes of transmission about which we understand ‘too little’, and which meets the criteria of an emergency under International Health Regulations,” the United Nations said in a statement.

