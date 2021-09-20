Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), speaks during a news conference in Beirut, Lebanon, 17 September 2021. EPA-EFE/FILE/WAEL HAMZEH

The director general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, arrived Monday in the Afghan capital of Kabul on an official visit amid a health crisis that accentuated after the Taliban seized power over a month ago, resulting in cutting of international funds.

Ghebreyesus was accompanied with WHO regional head Ahmed Al-Mandhari and they are expected to meet with the Taliban authorities and take stock of the humanitarian crisis in the country, acting Health Minister Wahid Majrooh told EFE.

The WHO chief will hold meetings with the Afghan authorities for the continuation of services in health facilities funded by the World Bank, according to Majrooh.

He will also address issues related to the Covid-19 pandemic, polio vaccination campaign, and the healthcare sector emergency in the country.

(...)