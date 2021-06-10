A person receives a shot of COVID-19 vaccine at the Cologne Central Mosque in Cologne, Germany, 08 May 2021. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Covid-19 vaccination rates in Europe are not enough to prevent a resurgence of the virus, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Thursday, despite a recent drop in infections in the region.

“Although we’ve come far, we haven’t come far enough,” WHO regional director for Europe Hans Kluge told a press conference where he urged to speed up vaccinations in Europe.

“Vaccination coverage is far from sufficient to protect the region from a resurgence,” he added.

Kluge highlighted that 30% of the population of Europe have received the first shot of the vaccine, while 17% have been fully inoculated.

“The distance to go before reaching at least 80% coverage of the adult population, is still considerable,” he underlined.