Covid-19 vaccination rates in Europe are not enough to prevent a resurgence of the virus, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Thursday, despite a recent drop in infections in the region.
“Although we’ve come far, we haven’t come far enough,” WHO regional director for Europe Hans Kluge told a press conference where he urged to speed up vaccinations in Europe.
“Vaccination coverage is far from sufficient to protect the region from a resurgence,” he added.
Kluge highlighted that 30% of the population of Europe have received the first shot of the vaccine, while 17% have been fully inoculated.
“The distance to go before reaching at least 80% coverage of the adult population, is still considerable,” he underlined.