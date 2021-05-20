A person is vaccinated against COVID-19 on the 'open-day weekend' at the Termini Station vaccination hub set up by the Italian Red Cross in Rome, Italy, 15 May 2021. EFE/EPA/CLAUDIO PERI

The Covid-19 vaccines currently approved for use in Europe are effective against all four coronavirus variants of concern circulating the region, the World Health Organization said Thursday.

Hans Kluge, the WHO’s regional director for Europe, urged the public not to let advances in Europe’s vaccine program fuel complacency and urged a rethink on the resumption of international travel.

“Vaccines may be a light at the end of the tunnel, but we cannot be blinded by that light,” he said.

He added that there were four coronavirus variants of concern currently circulating through WHO Europe member states, those being the variants originally identified in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil and, most recently, the Indian subcontinent.

“For the time-being, we can say that all the four risk variants do respond to the vaccines made available as of today,” he told a virtual press conference.