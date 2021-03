A nun greets a family doctor after he gave the coronavirus vaccine against Covid-19 to sister Cecilia, an 80 years old nun who lives in a congregation near Rome, Italy, 11 March 2021. EFE/EPA/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

Kenyan woman Naomi Nana, who had tested positive for coronavirus three times one year earlier, cuts tomatoes as . EFE/EPA/Daniel Irungu

It is a year since the World Health Organization first formally described the Covid-19 health emergency as a pandemic, but it had already sounded the highest level of alarm weeks earlier, on 30 January.

The WHO’s early warnings often went ignored, a factor that allowed the new coronavirus to spread rapidly around the globe. In just over a year, it has claimed 2.6 million lives and infected at least 117 million people, although many millions more will have gone undetected. EFE-EPA

