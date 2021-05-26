A Health Services worker carries in vaccines against COVID-19 in the Virgen Milagrosa convent in Maceda, Galicia, northwest Spain, 29 April 2021. EPA-EFE/Brais Lorenzo

The virulent coronavirus variant that was first detected in India has since been detected in at least 60 countries, the World Health Organization said Wednesday.

Some 53 of those territories have officially confirmed the presence of the Indian variant, while the WHO received unofficial reports from seven others.

During its weekly report, the WHO provided more details on the four coronavirus mutations of concern, commonly known as the United Kingdom, Brazil, South African and Indian variants.

The organization said it had identified at least three different mutations of the Indian variant.

The Indian variant is more contagious than the initial strain of coronavirus that causes Covid-19, as are the other three. It is not yet clear whether it increases the chances of severe symptoms.