A woman holds her newborn baby while waiting for a consultation at a Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) clinic at the Burj al Barajneh refugee camp, South of Beirut, Lebanon, 08 July 2021.EFE/EPA/NABIL MOUNZER

A woman holds her newborn child as she waits inside a room after receiving a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Government Maternity Hospital, in Chennai, India, 16 June 2021. EFE/EPA/IDREES MOHAMMED

The World Health Organization on Wednesday published a landmark report listing 60 recommendations for mothers who have just birthed a child in a bid to reduce mortality rates among both babies and women during the first six weeks of a newborn’s life.

Every day, 7,000 newborns and 830 mothers die from complications during childbirth, according to United Nations data.

According to Mercedes Bonet, an expert at WHO's Department of Reproductive Health and Research, around 30% of mothers and babies worldwide do not receive postnatal care in the first six weeks of a newborn's life.

"Dedicated postnatal services should provide vital physical and mental health support while helping caregivers thrive in providing the right care for their newborns," Bonet said.

(...)