The World Health Organization on Wednesday published a landmark report listing 60 recommendations for mothers who have just birthed a child in a bid to reduce mortality rates among both babies and women during the first six weeks of a newborn’s life.
Every day, 7,000 newborns and 830 mothers die from complications during childbirth, according to United Nations data.
According to Mercedes Bonet, an expert at WHO's Department of Reproductive Health and Research, around 30% of mothers and babies worldwide do not receive postnatal care in the first six weeks of a newborn's life.
"Dedicated postnatal services should provide vital physical and mental health support while helping caregivers thrive in providing the right care for their newborns," Bonet said.
(...)