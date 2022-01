Passengers arriving from an international flight at the international arrivals area of the Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy, France, 11 January 2022. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

At the current rate of transmission, over half the population of Europe will have contracted the Omicron variant in the next 6 to 8 weeks, the World Health Organization reported Tuesday.

"At this rate, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation forecasts that more than 50% of the population in the region will be infected with Omicron in the next 6-8 weeks," WHO-Europe director Hans Kluge said, citing University of Washington data.EFE

