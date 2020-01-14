The city and a bridge over the Yangtze river as seen from the Yellow Crane Tower in Wuhan, China, 07 September 2019. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

The World Health Organization has deployed Tuesday a series of prevention measures in hospitals around the world amid a transmission risk of a novel coronavirus with origins in China.

"WHO is working with our network, our researchers and other experts to coordinate global work on surveillance, epidemiology, modeling, diagnostics, clinical care, and treatment, and other ways to identify and manage the disease and limit onwards transmission," WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic said in a press conference.