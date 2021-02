A security guard stands in front of a Hilton hotel, where members of World Health Organization (WHO) held a press conference, in Wuhan, China, 09 February 2021. EFE-EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

A police officer walks in garden of a Hilton hotel where members of World Health Organization (WHO) held a press conference, in Wuhan, China, 09 February 2021. EFE-EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Security guards passes a vehicle in front of a Hilton hotel where members of World Health Organization (WHO) held a press conference, in Wuhan, China, 09 February 2021. EFE-EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Security guards stand in front of a Hilton hotel where members of World Health Organization (WHO) held a press conference, in Wuhan, China, 09 February 2021. EFE-EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

The head of a team of global scientists from the World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday said it was “extremely unlikely” that the coronavirus may have spread from a lab in the central Chinese city of Wuhan where the virus was detected first last year.

Ben Embarek told reporters that the laboratory leak theory “is extremely unlikely to explain the introduction of the virus into the humans.” EFE-EPA

