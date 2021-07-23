The World Health Organization urged Friday all countries to work together to investigate the origins of the Covid-causing SARS-CoV-2 virus after China refused plans for a follow up investigation in Chinese labs and territories.
“This is not about politics, it’s not about a blame game,” WHO spokesman Tarki Jasarevic told a news conference in Geneva.
“It is about basically a requirement we all have to try to understand how the pathogen came into the human population. In this sense, countries really have the responsibility to work together and to work with WHO in a spirit of partnership,” he added.EFE
