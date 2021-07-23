Workers in protective gear walk next to Jade Boutique hotel where members of World Health Organization (WHO) team have the mandatory 14-day quarantine, in Wuhan, China, 28 January 2021. EFE/EPA/FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Chinese officials walk past the security fence as they leave a conference hall area of a Hilton hotel where members of World Health Organization (WHO) are staying, in Wuhan, China, 29 January 2021. EFE/EPA/FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Peter Daszak, a member of the World Health Organization (WHO) team tasked with investigating the origins of the COVID-19 disease, leaves the Hilton Hotel, in Wuhan, China, 10 February 2021. EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

A staff wearing full protective gear waits at the Jade Boutique hotel before members of World Health Organization (WHO) team leave after the mandatory 14-day quarantine, in Wuhan, China, 28 January 2021. EFE/EPA/FILEROMAN PILIPEY

Chinese officials walk after leaving a conference hall area of a Hilton hotel where members of World Health Organization (WHO) are staying, in Wuhan, China, 29 January 2021. EFE/EPA/FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

The World Health Organization urged Friday all countries to work together to investigate the origins of the Covid-causing SARS-CoV-2 virus after China refused plans for a follow up investigation in Chinese labs and territories.

“This is not about politics, it’s not about a blame game,” WHO spokesman Tarki Jasarevic told a news conference in Geneva.

“It is about basically a requirement we all have to try to understand how the pathogen came into the human population. In this sense, countries really have the responsibility to work together and to work with WHO in a spirit of partnership,” he added.EFE

