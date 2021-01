Syringes are ready for elderly citizens to be administered the Covid-19 vaccine at the vaccination point at the Central Clinical Hospital of the Ministry of the Interior and Administration in Warsaw, Poland, 28 January 2021. EFE/EPA/Leszek Szymanski

Syringes are ready for elderly citizens to be administered the Covid-19 vaccine at the vaccination point at the Central Clinical Hospital of the Ministry of the Interior and Administration in Warsaw, Poland, 28 January 2021.) EFE/EPA/Leszek Szymanski

WHO warns against premature lifting of Covid restrictions in Europe

The World Health Organization’s Europe office warned on Thursday against the premature lifting of restrictions as transmissions of Covid-19 remain high, coupled with the risks posed by new coronavirus variants.

"Let us not forget the lessons we have learned so harshly. Opening and closing, locking down and opening up rapidly is a poor strategy," WHO’s Europe director Hans Kluge told a press conference.EFE-EPA

alc/ah-jt