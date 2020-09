People carry a banner that reads in German 'Against the plague Europe and the authoritarian regime of China' as they gather during a demonstration against the 'EU-China leaders' meeting via video conference' in Leipzig, Germany, 12 September 2020. EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER

A healthcare worker walks in the area near Covid-19 sampling station in Prague, Czech Republic, 17 September 2020. EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

WHO warns of alarming situation in Europe, calls for regional coherence

The World Health Organization's European director warned Thursday of “alarming rates of transmission” on the continent.

Hans Kluge said at a press conference to evaluate the latest infection data that Europe’s weekly case rates, which have exceeded 300,000, are higher than during the first peak in March.