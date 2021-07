People stroll outdoors on the first day of Italy classed as white zone, in Naples, Italy, 28 June 2021. EFE/EPA/CESARE ABBATE

People stroll outdoors on the first day of Italy classed as white zone, in Naples, Italy, 28 June 2021.EFE/EPA/CESARE ABBATE

A health worker performs a PCR test in the town of Sarria (Lugo), the only municipality in Galicia. EFE/Eliseo Trigo

Red Cross workers perform a PCR test on a young man before boarding the bus that takes him to a summer camp. EFE/ Nacho Gallego

WHO warns of Covid-19 third wave amid rising cases in Europe

The seven-day incidence of coronavirus cases across the European region increased by 10% for the first time in ten weeks, the World Health Organization said Thursday.

“A 10 week decline in the number of Covid-19 cases in the 53 countries in the WHO European region has come to an end,” WHO Europe regional director, Hans Kluge, told a press conference in Copenhagen. EFE